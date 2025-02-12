Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 1204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.
VCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark lowered Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Accountability Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.
In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,390. 57.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
