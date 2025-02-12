Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 1204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark lowered Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Accountability Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VCM

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market cap of C$276.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,390. 57.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.