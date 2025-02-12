Short Interest in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Grows By 232.7%

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Tema Oncology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Tema Oncology ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,638. Tema Oncology ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.
Tema Oncology ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.7283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile
The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tema Oncology ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tema Oncology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Oncology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.