Short Interest in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Grows By 232.7%

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Tema Oncology ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,638. Tema Oncology ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

Tema Oncology ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.7283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tema Oncology ETF ( NASDAQ:CANC Free Report ) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 22.96% of Tema Oncology ETF worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

