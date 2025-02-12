enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 355060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

enCore Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$762.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $296,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.