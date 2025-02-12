Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 30% – Still a Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares rose 30% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,715,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,292% from the average daily volume of 123,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

