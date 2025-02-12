Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1585048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 3.9 %

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

