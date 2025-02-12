U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,755. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.82.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

