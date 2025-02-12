HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.110-9.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $747.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $784.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,105. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $811.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.71, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.