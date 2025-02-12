Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2025 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $52.00.

1/21/2025 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 3,454,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,751. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

