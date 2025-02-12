Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 135867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

