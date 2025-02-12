Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.42. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 114,959 shares traded.

Critical Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Critical Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Critical Metals by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

