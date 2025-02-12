indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,348,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,571,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,860 shares in the company, valued at $118,326. The trade was a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,593 shares of company stock valued at $330,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.