NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 389077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97. The firm has a market cap of C$88.88 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.