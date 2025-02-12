Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 724851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.37 million, a P/E ratio of -437.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.27.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

