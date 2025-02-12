BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:BCTX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 257,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,727. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.10). As a group, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BriaCell Therapeutics from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.25% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.