Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.21.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.