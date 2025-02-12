Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.21.
About Arch Capital Group
