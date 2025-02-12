Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 311,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 142,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

