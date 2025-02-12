Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the January 15th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

