Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the January 15th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.