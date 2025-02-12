Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Decreases By 90.2%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioLineRx from $840.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioLineRx stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in BioLineRx Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BLRX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.17% of BioLineRx worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.40. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. Research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

