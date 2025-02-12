Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Decreases By 90.2%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioLineRx from $840.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Shares of BLRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.41.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.40. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. Research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
