Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.160-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 2,242,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,885. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.