Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.160-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 2,242,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,885. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

