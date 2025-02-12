Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Muncy Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Muncy Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

