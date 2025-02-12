Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
Muncy Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Muncy Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.
Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile
