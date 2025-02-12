SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Zacks reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 16,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.17. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

