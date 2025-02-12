Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Increases By 285.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.66% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYZ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.82. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.92. The company has a market cap of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

