Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Update

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Down 0.2 %

RILYM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

