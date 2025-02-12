South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of STSBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
