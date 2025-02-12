South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of STSBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.