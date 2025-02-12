Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RANJY traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Randstad has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

