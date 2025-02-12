iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,662,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 638,001 shares.The stock last traded at $24.99 and had previously closed at $24.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

