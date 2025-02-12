Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 774,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 292,388 shares.The stock last traded at $17.71 and had previously closed at $17.69.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 846.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

