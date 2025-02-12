Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 24% – Time to Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) rose 24% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 596,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 150,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Power Metals

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.