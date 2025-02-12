Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of MCRUF remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.