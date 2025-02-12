Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513.80 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.37), with a volume of 638984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.36).
Personal Assets Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,258.33 and a beta of 0.19.
Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 4.67 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Personal Assets had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 66.46%.
Personal Assets Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Personal Assets
In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £318.78 ($396.79). Corporate insiders own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
Personal Assets Company Profile
Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.