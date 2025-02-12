Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 30.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) rose 30.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 965,392 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 223,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Radius Gold Stock Up 10.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

