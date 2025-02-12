Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.1 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.090 EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 9,082,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.26. Fastly has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,364,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,592,558.88. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,038 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $57,059.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,223.40. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,883 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

