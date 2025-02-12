Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

FMAO traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.