AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 30.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio stock traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 13,799,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,979. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $491.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,047,217.30. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,557 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 168,813 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

