Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Kadant updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.050 EPS.
NYSE:KAI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
