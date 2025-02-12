Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Kadant updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,392.50. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $416,655 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.