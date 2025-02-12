Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$412.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.5 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. 323,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

