iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,852,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 524,816 shares.The stock last traded at $144.90 and had previously closed at $143.54.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
