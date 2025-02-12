iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,852,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 524,816 shares.The stock last traded at $144.90 and had previously closed at $143.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,836,000 after buying an additional 94,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,181,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,085,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.