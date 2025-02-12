RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.90 and last traded at $127.61. 872,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,489,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

