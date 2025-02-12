Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Up 612.3% in January

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 612.3% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 10.5 %

Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Agritech

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.