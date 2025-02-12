Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 9,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,417. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.
About Endeavour Mining
