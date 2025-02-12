Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.720-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.3 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.330-0.360 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,797. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

