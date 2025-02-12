Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.37), Zacks reports.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 350,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

