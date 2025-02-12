MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%.
MSA Safety Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. 141,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $153.79 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $172.04.
MSA Safety Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on MSA Safety
MSA Safety Company Profile
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MSA Safety
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.