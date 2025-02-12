Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 36.690-37.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 38.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $996.06.

EQIX traded down $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $935.20. 518,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $937.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This trade represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

