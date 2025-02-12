Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Robert Half has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

RHI stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. 974,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

