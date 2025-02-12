China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 10,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About China Mengniu Dairy
