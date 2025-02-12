China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 10,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

