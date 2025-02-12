Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.
