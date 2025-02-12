Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Declines By 98.1%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPCY remained flat at $17.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. CP ALL Public has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

