Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DIFTY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

