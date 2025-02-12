Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP Sells 90 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of IT traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $514.02. The company had a trading volume of 503,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 136.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
